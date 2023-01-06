Full Trailer for Rian Johnson's Mystery-of-the-Week Series 'Poker Face'

"I'm trying to figure out what happened." "You watch too much Dateline." Peacock has dropped the full trailer for their new mystery-of-the-week series titled Poker Face, streaming later this month to give you something fun to watch this winter. Not to be confused with Russell Crowe's movie also called Poker Face. Glass Onion director Rian Johnson made this with co-writer Charlie Peppers and Natasha Lyonne after filming his last movie. The series follows Natasha Lyonne's Charlie, who has an "extraordinary ability" to determine when someone is lying - a "human lie detector," as someone calls her in this trailer. She hits the road driving in her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. The main cast also features Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, David Castañeda, Ron Perlman, Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody, Danielle Macdonald, Dascha Polanco, Lil Rel Howery, Ellen Barkin, Chloë Sevigny, the Tim Blake Nelson, Hong Chau, Cherry Jones, Judith Light, Tim Meadows, and Jameela Jamil. I'm in!! That's quite a crazy ensemble, so many great names appearing in this.

Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve. A new "mystery-of-the-week" series for streaming on Peacock in 2023. Poker Face is a whodunit series created by acclaimed filmmaker Rian Johnson (of Brick, The Brothers Bloom, Looper, Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery). It's written by Johnson in collaboration with Charlie Peppers. All of the episodes are also directed by Rian Johnson, following his work directing TV episodes of "Breaking Bad" and "Terriers" previously. Executive produced by Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Natasha Lyonne, Nena Rodrigue, Nora Zuckerman, and Lilla Zuckerman. NBC will begin debuting episodes of Johnson's Poker Face series streaming on Peacock starting January 26th, 2023 later this month - with a new episode arriving every week. Who's planning to watch?