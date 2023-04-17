Full Trailer for Scary Horror Movie 'The Boogeyman' from Rob Savage

"There's no such thing as monsters! You need to grow up!" 20th Century Studios has unveiled a second official trailer for The Boogeyman, a chilling new Stephen King horror adaptation from the acclaimed genre director Rob Savage (of Host and Dashcam previously). Savage is killing it with his features!! This looks super scary, oh my goodness!! Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her little sister find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it is too late. "It's the thing that comes for your kids when you're not paying attention…" The film stars Madison Hu, Vivien Lyra Blair, Sophie Thatcher, David Dastmalchian, LisaGay Hamilton, and Chris Messina. This continues to look like the most horrifying haunted-house-with-kids-in-it movie since the original Poltergeist. It's landing in theaters everywhere this June - and I've got a feeling it's going to be a huge hit - audiences love seriously frightening horror films. Watch if you dare.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Rob Savage's The Boogeyman, direct from YouTube:

High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will (Chris Messina), a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. The Boogeyman is directed by the talented British genre filmmaker Rob Savage (follow him @DirRobSavage), director of the films Host and Dashcam previously, as well as numerous other acclaimed horror short films. The screenplay is written by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (aka Beck/Woods), and Mark Heyman. It's adapted from the short story (in the Night Shift collection) written by Stephen King. Produced by Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, and Shawn Levy. 20th Century Studios will debut Savage's The Boogeyman in theaters everywhere starting June 2nd, 2023 coming soon this summer season. More scares here. Who's going to watch this?