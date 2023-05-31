Full Trailer for Sci-Fi 'Biosphere' with Mark Duplass & Sterling K. Brown

"I'm going to go find a way to keep us alive. I just need you to believe." Believe in him, trust in him! And together you might just save the world. IFC Films has unveiled a full official trailer for Biosphere, an indie sci-fi comedy that first premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year. Co-written by, produced by, and starring Mark Duplass, it's yet another Duplass Brothers production - cultivating an original idea and giving a first-time filmmaker a chance to create something unique. In the not-too-distant future, the last two men on earth must adapt and evolve to save humanity. Stuck in this little "biosphere", they have to figure out what is going on when their fish start dying. This looks unique and compelling, though I'm still not sure what the big hook is, why they're stuck in there. Either way, I'm really looking forward to catching up with it soon. Biosphere co-stars Mark Duplass & Sterling K. Brown. Cohabiting theaters this July - take a look.

Here's the main official trailer for Mel Eslyn's Biosphere, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Billy (Mark Duplass) and Ray (Sterling K. Brown) are lifelong best friends, brothers from another mother – and the last two men on earth. Their survival is largely due to Ray, a brilliant scientist who designed a domed structure with all the systems necessary to sustain life on a planet that could no longer support it. Their custom biosphere is outfitted with basic necessities and creature comforts that make it possible to retain a sense of what life used to be like. A hydroponic garden provides fresh vegetables and a carefully managed fishpond supplies essential protein. Recently, however, fish have begun dying at an alarming rate. With a mere three fish remaining, Billy and Ray face an ominous future. But life may yet find a way. Biosphere is directed by indie producer / filmmaker Mel Eslyn, making her feature directorial debut after running Duplass Brother Productions for years, and making a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Mel Eslyn and Mark Duplass. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year. IFC Films will debut Biosphere in select US theaters + on VOD starting on July 7th, 2023 this summer. Want to watch?