Full Trailer for Search for Gold WWII Thriller 'Blood & Gold' on Netflix

"I'm done with this madness. Where is the gold?!" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a WWII action thriller titled Blood & Gold, the latest from German filmmaker Peter Throwarth. This is his second film with Netflix recently (and the second with "Blood" in the title), following his vampire thriller Blood Red Sky a few years ago. Desperate to return home to his daughter during the final days of World War II, a German deserter finds himself caught in a battle against SS troops on a mission to uncover hidden gold. On his way to find his daughter, deserter Henrich is stopped by SS troops and hanged from a tree. Courageous farmer Elsa saves him just in time. United by their common enemy, the two fight for justice and for their families. A thrilling and bloody search for stolen gold treasure begins, revealing bitter secrets along the way. This stars Robert Maaser, Marie Hacke, Alexander Scheer, Jördis Triebel, Stephan Grossmann, Florian Schmidtke, Petra Zieser, & Gisela Aderhold. This is a great trailer - I'm in! Looks like it could be good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Thorwarth's Blood & Gold, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Spring 1945. Blood & Gold is set in the final days of the Second World War, telling the story of the German deserter Heinrich (Robert Maaser), the young and courageous farmer Elsa (Marie Hacke) – and a whole host of Nazis. On his way home from the front to his daughter, Heinrich stumbles into a marauding SS troop. Their leader (Alexander Scheer) leaves him hanging in a tree. But he is saved at the last minute by Elsa, who hides him on her farm. Meanwhile, the SS is searching for a Jewish treasure hidden in a nearby village, meeting bitter resistance from the fed-up villagers, who want to keep the treasure for themselves. Soon, Heinrich and Elsa are unwillingly dragged into this action-packed hunt for the gold, culminating in a bloody showdown at the village church. Blood & Gold is directed by German writer / filmmaker Peter Thorwarth, director of the films Bang Boom Bang, If It Don't Fit Use a Bigger Hammer, Goldene Zeiten, Not My Day, The Last Cop, and Blood Red Sky previously. The screenplay is written by Stefan Barth. Netflix will debut Blood & Gold streaming on Netflix starting May 26th, 2023 coming soon. Who wants to watch?