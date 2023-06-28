Full Trailer for Soderbergh's NYC Kidnapping Series 'Full Circle' for Max

"You do exactly what I've instructed you to do – and the balance will be restored." Max has unveiled the full official trailer for the mystery thriller series Full Circle, yet another crime drama joining the hundreds already streaming on all the streamers nowadays. It'll be out to watch starting in July if anyone is curious to find out what exactly is going to come "full circle" in this. The synopsis doesn't reveal much - only setting up the crime story at the core of this Max series. An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City. The series cast includes Soderbergh's Kimi star Zazie Beetz as a detective, with Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, and Dennis Quaid. It seems as if this family is into some nefarious things in Africa, and is now caught in trouble that is coming after them. Karma, right? This is still such a confusing trailer that doesn't really get me that interested in it. Will wait to see what reviews say of this one.

Here's the main official trailer for Soderbergh's series Full Circle, direct from Max's YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Soderberg's Full Circle series right here for the first look again.

An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City. Full Circle is a series created by & written by acclaimed screenwriter Ed Solomon, writer of the scripts for movies including Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure / Bogus Journey / Face the Music, Super Mario Bros, Men in Black, Charlie's Angels, The In-Laws, Imagine That, Now You See Me 1 & 2, No Sudden Move, plus HBO's "Mosaic" series previously. Featuring episodes directed by iconic filmmaker / writer / producer Steven Soderbergh, director of the movies Logan Lucky, Unsane, High Flying Bird, The Laundromat, Let Them All Talk, No Sudden Move, Kimi, and Magic Mike's Last Dance most recently. Executive produced by Steven Soderbergh, Casey Silver, Ed Solomon. HBO will debut the Full Circle series streaming on Max starting July 13th, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested in this?