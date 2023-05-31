Full Trailer for 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' Movie

"We can't stop him!" "We gotta try!" Yes! This looks incredible! Paramount has revealed the full trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, landing in theaters everywhere this August. This is the third time they've tried to reboot this classic franchise, following other animated series and even a live-action hybrid CGI attempt (see here) before this. The Turtle brothers as they work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants (with nod to The Secret of the Ooze - oh hell yes ahahaha!!). It's produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver for Nickelodeon Animation. The massive TMNT voice cast in this features Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, with Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph. I am SO THERE! I had no idea I would be so super mega excited for another TMNT movie, but here we are! Mainly thanks to the animation style and the young Turtle characters - just perfect. Cannot wait to watch in August.

Full trailer (+ two posters) for Nick's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, on YouTube:

Rewatch the first teaser trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem here, for more footage.

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil (voiced by Ayo Edebiri) helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is directed by animation filmmaker Jeff Rowe (co-director on The Mitchells vs the Machines previously, staff writer on "Disenchantment") and co-directed by Kyle Spears (director on "Amphibia" series, a writer on "We Bare Bears", storyboard artist). The screenplay is written by Brendan O'Brien. It's produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver. Animated by Nickelodeon Animation Studios. Based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Characters Created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman. Paramount will debut Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in theaters nationwide starting August 4th, 2023 this summer. Who's in?