Full Trailer for 'The Consultant' Series with Christoph Waltz & Nat Wolff

"I won't be here forever… I'm only the consultant." Such a sly bastard, he seems so evil. Don't want to ever encounter this schmuck in real life. Amazon has revealed the official trailer for the series The Consultant, streaming on Prime Video later in February. Based on the book of the same name, The Consultant stars Christoph Waltz as Mr. Patoff, a mysterious business "consultant" who takes over running a mobile game company known as CompWare. "Management has decided to go in a sinister direction." Another description says it's about the "relationship between employee and boss – asking how far we will go to get ahead, and to survive," though it seems about something much more dark and freaky. This series also stars Nat Wolff, Brittany O'Grady, and Aimee Carrero. This looks damn good, but it also seems like a story that would fit better in a film (ala The Menu) than a series. I want to see where it's headed. Is he the Devil in disguise?

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Prime Video's series The Consultant, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the initial teaser trailer for The Consultant series right here, for the first look again.

Mr. Patoff (Waltz), a bow-tie-wearing consultant, comes to the "rescue" of CompWare after a prominent merger falls through and seemingly starts running the company. The Consultant is a dark comedy series created by the British TV writer Tony Basgallop, best known for writing "Inside Men", "What Remains", "Servant", and the miniseries "To the Ends of the Earth". With episodes directed by Daniel Attias, Charlotte Brändström, Alexis Ostrander, Matt Shakman, and Karyn Kusama. It's adapted from the novel of the same name published in 2016, written by Bentley Little. Executive produced by Tony Basgallop, Matt Shakman, Christoph Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman. Produced by Kai Dolbashian. Amazon will release The Consultant streaming on Prime Video starting February 24th, 2023 coming soon this winter. Who's in?