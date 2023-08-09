Full Trailer for 'The Continental: From the World of John Wick' Spin-Off

"If we're going to take on The Continental, every freak in that hotel will be after us." Away we go… NBC's Peacock has unveiled the full-length official trailer for the John Wick streaming spin-off series titled The Continental. This action-packed series is about the famous assassin hotel (the one in Lower Manhattan in NYC), taking us back to the 1970s when it all began. The Continental: From the World of John Wick (the full title for this) tells the background story of how Winston Scott came to his position as proprietor of The Continental hotel in the 1970s and establishes it as a safe haven for assassins where no business may take place. It also explores real-world events, including the Great Garbage Strike and the American Mafia's rise to economic power. Colin Woodell stars as Winston Scott (played by Ian McShane in the films), with a cast featuring Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, Ben Robson, and Peter Greene. There's already another JW movie in the works called Ballerina, focusing on a female Wick - starring Ana de Armas. In the meantime, this seems like it should be feisty and entertaining.

Full official trailer for Peacock's series The Continental: From the World of John Wick, on YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Peacock's series The Continental right here, for the first look again.

1970s New York - where it all began. The three-part event series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne. The Continental action series is developed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons; a spin-off from the John Wick franchise of action movies, originally created by Derek Kolstad, Chad Stahelski & David Leitch. With writing by Derek Kolstad, Chris Collins, Ken Kristensen, Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, Shawn Simmons.. Featuring episodes directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brändström. Executive produced by Basil Iwanyk, Albert Hughes, Derek Kolstad, Chad Stahelski, David Leitch, Coolidge & Coolidge. NBC's Peacock launches The Continental: From the World of John Wick streaming starting on September 22nd, 2023 next month. Ready to watch this?