Full Trailer for Fast Saga's 10th Movie 'Fast X' - In Theaters This May

"The end of the road begins." Universal Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for Fast X, the 10th movie in the epic Fast Saga series of action movies. In 2011's Fast Five, Dom & his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes' son, Dante, witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface… But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son is the ultimate target. Fast X stars returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. Plus newcomers Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior, plus Rita Moreno as Dom & Mia's Abuelita Toretto.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Louis Leterrier's Fast X movie, direct from Universal's YouTube:

You can also rewatch the Legacy Trailers for the past nine Fast & Furious movies here - for a look back.

Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga (watch all nine of the legacy trailer here), launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began. Over many missions, against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his "family" have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever… Dante's disruptive plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son Brian (Leo Abelo Perry) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

Fast X (aka Fast and Furious 10) is directed by French action filmmaker Louis Leterrier, director of the movies The Transporter, Unleashed, Transporter 2, The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans, Now You See Me, Brothers Grimsby, and The Takedown, previously, plus recent TV work including episodes of "Tycoon", "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance", and "Lupin". The screenplay is written by Justin Lin, Zach Dean, Dan Mazeau. Based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. It's produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. Universal will debut Leterrier's action sequel Fast X in theaters worldwide starting May 19th, 2023 early this summer. First impression? Who's ready for this?