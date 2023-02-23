This Looks Nuts! Full Trailer for 'The Machine' Starring Bert Kreischer

"Bert - take off that shirt and show those SOBs who you really are!" Sony Pictures has revealed the full red band trailer for the wild & crazy comedy movie The Machine, from comedy filmmaker Peter Atencio, known for directing "Key & Peele" and their film Keanu previously. We dropped a teaser last fall, now get ready for the entire story. From Legendary Pictures, this is an adaptation of comedian Bert Kreischer's crazy (true?) story of that time he was an exchange student in Russia. He ended up studying Russian at university and while on a trip there got the nickname "The Machine" because of his mad drinking abilities. Then he unwittingly helped the Russian mafia with a train robbery. Bert's drunken past then catches up with him 20 years down the road when he and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad. The movie stars Iva Babic, Mark Hamill, Bert Kreischer, Jimmy Tatro, Nikola Djuričko, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Martyn Ford, and others. Glad to say, this looks suitably crazy and ridiculous! Exactly what I'd expect bringing this story to the big screen and continuing where it left off.

Here's the main red band trailer for Peter Atencio's The Machine, direct from Sony's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first look teaser for Atencio's The Machine here, for that early glimpse again.

Set 23 years after the original story which inspired it, The Machine finds Bert Kreischer facing familial crisis & the arrival of his estranged father (Mark Hamill) when the ghost of his booze-soaked past arrives: a murderous mobster (Iva Babić) is hellbent on kidnapping Bert back to the motherland to atone for his crimes. Together, he and his father must retrace the steps of his younger, wilder self (Jimmy Tatro) in the midst of a war between a sociopathic crime family while they attempt to find some common ground. The Machine is directed by comedian / writer / filmmaker Peter Atencio, of the movies The Rig and Keanu previously, plus tons of TV work including "Key & Peele", "Jean-Claude Van Johnson". The screenplay is written by Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes. Based on the story told by Kreischer in his stand-up special in 2016. Produced by Peter Atencio and Maxim Ajjawi. From Legendary Pictures. Sony will debut Atencio's The Machine in theaters nationwide starting May 25th, 2023 this summer season. Who's along for this ride?