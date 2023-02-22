Full Trailer for 'The Pope's Exorcist' Horror Thriller with Russell Crowe

"The Vatican covered it up… We need to find out why." Sony Pictures has debuted the freaky official trailer for The Pope's Exorcist, the latest from Australian action director Julius Avery. In this exorcism movie - Russell Crowe is The Chief Exorcist of The Vatican. He plays the real-life figure Father Gabriele Amorth, a priest who worked for the Vatican and performed numerous exorcisms during his lifetime. He also wrote two memoirs – An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories – which detailed his experiences battling Satan and demons. The Pope's Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy's terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden. The impressive cast also includes Franco Nero as The Pope (get a look at him in this!!), Laurel Marsden, River Hawkins, Pablo Raybould, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and Ralph Ineson as the voice of the "Demon". I'm not usually into exorcism films, but this one looks damn good! Scary and thrilling.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Julius Avery's The Pope's Exorcist, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the first look featurette for Avery's The Pope's Exorcist here, for even more footage.

Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican (Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe), The Pope's Exorcist thriller movie follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy's terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden. The Pope's Exorcist is directed by Australian filmmaker Julius Avery, director of the films Son of a Gun, Overlord, and Samaritan previously, plus a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos, from a scren story by Michael Petroni and R. Dean McCreary & Chester Hastings. Based on the books written by the real life Father Gabriele Amorth. It's produced by Doug Belgrad, Michael Patrick Kaczmarek, and Jeff Katz. Sony Pictures will debut Avery's The Pope's Exorcist in theaters nationwide starting April 14th, 2023 coming up this spring. Look any good? Anyone interested?