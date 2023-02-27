Full Trailer for 'The Red Shoes: Next Step' Dance Film from Australia

"You have suffered a great loss… that's not the only story you have to tell." Screen has unveiled the official trailer for a dance movie titled The Red Shoes: Next Step, arriving in Australian cinemas this April. The title seems to be a reference to Powell & Pressburger's classic ballet film The Red Shoes (from 1948), though that seems to be an unofficial relation – it's not a real sequel. When Sam's world begins to spiral following an unexpected life-changing event, she must confront her emotions and her fears to reignite her deep love for dance. From the creators of the family fantasy adventure The Legend of the Five, The Red Shoes: Next Step stars dual gold dance medallist, American-Australian dancer Juliet Doherty in the lead role of Sam Cavanaugh, and The Conjuring 2's Lauren Esposito as her rebellious best friend Eve. Doherty danced in the hugely successful B.I.G. Ballet Galas recently. The film also features ballet dancer Joel Burke, actress & former dancer Carolyn Bock, ballerina Primrose Kern, dancer Ashleigh Ross, Mietta White, as well as Nicholas Andrianakos. There's no US release set yet, but this is still worth a look if you're into dance.

Official Australian trailer (+ poster) for Ahern & Samuel's The Red Shoes: Next Step, from YouTube:

The Red Shoes: Next Step follows Sam (Juliet Doherty), a gifted young dancer whose world spirals after an unexpected, life-changing event. ​Sam walks away from dancing and ballet, ​but the art form is in her blood, and she can’t resist the temptation to return. ​Life eventually leads Sam back to her old dance school – but not as a dancer. An​ old rival, a long-time crush, and her former dance teacher guide Sam back to​ what she loves most, but ultimately, it’s her own emotions and fears that she must confront to reignite her deep passion for dance. The Red Shoes: Next Step is co-directed by filmmakers Jesse Ahern (a producer directing his first feature film) & Joanne Samuel (an actress / director of the film The Legend of the Five previously). The screenplay is written by John Banas, Zachary Layner, and Peter McLeod. Produced by Jesse Ahern and Tanya Esposito. Screen Inc. will debut The Red Shoes: Next Step in Australian cinemas starting on April 6th, 2023 coming up soon. No US release is set yet - stay tuned for updates. Anyone interested?