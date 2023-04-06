Full Trailer for Underground City Sci-Fi 'Silo' Starring Rebecca Ferguson

"I don't care about order! What about finding out the truth?!" Apple has unveiled the mail official trailer for their new sci-fi series titled Silo, arriving for streaming starting in May. This new title, Silo, is the same title as the book series it's based on - but the project was going with the title Wool initially. Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will. The series also stars Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Chinaza Uche, & Iain Glen. I'm a bit wary of the ultimate message of this, but I'm absolutely intrigued and certainly need to watch. Check out this trailer.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Apple TV+'s series Silo, direct from Apple's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Graham Yost's Silo series here, for the first look again.

In a toxic dystopian future where a community lives in a giant silo hundreds of stories deep underground, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Silo, formerly known as Wool, is a mini-series created and written by Canadian TV producer / writer Graham Yost, of series including "Hey Dude", "Boomtown", "Raines", "Justified", and "Sneaky Pete" previously. Based on the Silo series of novels by author Hugh Howey. With additional writing by Jessica Blaire, Ingrid Escajeda, Aric Avelino, Cassie Pappas, Jeffery Wang. Featuring episodes directed by David Semel ("No Ordinary Family", "American Horror Story", "Madam Secretary", "The Nevers") and Morten Tyldum (of the films Buddy, Headhunters, The Imitation Game, Passengers, and "Defending Jacob" series recently). Executive produced by Graham Yost, Rebecca Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Hugh Howey, Remi Aubuchon, Fred Golan, Nina Jack, Ingrid Escajeda. Apple will debut Silo streaming on Apple TV+ starting on May 5th, 2022. Want to watch?