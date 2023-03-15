Full Trailer for 'Unseen' Netflix Crime Thriller Series with Gail Mabalane

"Pushed, provoked and desperate she will do anything to get her family back." Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for a series called Unseen from South Africa. Available to stream worldwide later in March. Who is Zenzi Mwale? Netflix's new six-part crime thriller Unseen narrates the story of a nondescript domestic worker who goes on a desperate search for her missing husband, and along the way she comes up against powerful and violent criminals. Her reaction to the immense and immediate danger she faces is not as timid as she seems. Starring Gail Mabalane as Zenzi Mwale, the series includes an impressive list of South African actors such as Rapulana Seiphemo, Vuyo Dabula, Colin Moss, Shimmy Isaacs, and Dineo Langa. This looks like it might be a good series, though the music choice for this trailer is a bit odd considering the dark mood and intensity of everything happening. Worth a look if you're into crime thrillers.

Here's the full trailer (+ first teaser / posters) for Netflix's series Unseen, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

"Cleaning house has never been this deadly." A Netflix series from South Africa, produced by Gambit Films, the production powerhouse behind "Blood & Water". Zenzi Mwale (Gail Mabalane) hides behind her identity as an unremarkable cleaning lady while desperately searching for her husband after he is released from prison. Unseen is created by writers Travis Taute ("Blood & Water", Indemnity) and Daryne Joshua ("Number 37", "Blood & Water"). Additional writing by Sean Drummond, Meesha Aboo, & Tristram Atkins. Featuring episodes directed by Travis Taute, Rolisizwe Nikiwe, and Twiggy Matiwana. Produced by Benjamin Overmeyer, made by Gambit Films. Executive produced by Bradley Joshua. Netflix will debut the Unseen series streaming on Netflix worldwide starting March 29th, 2023 coming soon. Who's interested?