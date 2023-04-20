Full Trailer for 'White Men Can't Jump' Hulu Remake with Sinqua Walls

"Hustle harder." 20th Century Studios has revealed the full-length official trailer for their upcoming remake of White Men Can't Jump, this one directed by Calmatic (following up his remake of House Party that opened earlier this year). The original White Men Can't Jump movie, co-starring Wesley Snipes & Woody Harrelson, opened in 1992 and was a huge hit at the time. I remember everyone talking about it then. This remake reuses the exact some concept with a few modern tweaks - moving it to the West Coast this time. It's about a pair of basketball hustlers who team up to earn some extra cash - starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow in this update. The cast also includes Lance Reddick (RIP), Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Tamera Kissen, Myles Bullock, Vince Staples, and Zak Steiner. This looks damn good! Better than expected, staying true to what made the original great. One of the few new remakes that might just hold up.

Here's the official trailer for Calmatic's White Men Can't Jump, direct from 20th Century's YouTube:

Two ballers (Sinqua Walls & Jack Harlow), opposites who are seemingly miles apart, find they might have more in common than they imagined possible. A sports comedy about basketball hustlers who work on the premise that white men can’t play as well as black men. White Men Can't Jump is directed by the artist / filmmaker Calmatic (aka Calmatic Will / Charles Kidd II), making his second feature after directing the House Party remake, plus numerous music videos and a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. Based on the original White Men Can't Jump film written by Ron Shelton. It's produced by Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, E. Brian Dobbins, and Noah Weinstein. 20th Century will release Calmatic's White Men Can't Jump movie streaming on Hulu starting May 19th, 2023 this summer season.