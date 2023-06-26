Full US Trailer for 'Final Cut' - Zombie Comedy Remake from France

"There's a weird vibe on this shoot." Ahahaha this film is so much fun! Kino Lorber has revealed their main official trailer for the US release of Final Cut, the French zombie comedy remake of the Japanese cult hit One Cut of the Dead. This first premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival (here's my review). Academy Award–winning writer-director Michel Hazanavicius brings one of the most innovative, joyful, and funniest love letters to film & filmmaking you'll ever see. It's a French remake of the Japanese box office hit One Cut of The Dead (which is also a must watch), going even deeper with its meta-ness by including the Japanese filmmakers watching them do this. It keeps the heart & humor of the original while delivering some of its own unique comedy as well. Coupez! (as it's originally known in France) stars Romain Duris, Berenice Bejo, Finnegan Oldfield, Matilda Lutz, Grégory Gadebois, & Jean-Pascal Zadi. This isn't the best trailer, but if any of this makes you smile or laugh, you have to watch this film - especially with an audience.

You can also watch the two French trailers for Hazanavicius's Coupez! right here, or the US teaser here.

In an abandoned building, a low-budget zombie horror movie is falling apart on set. The abusive director (Romain Duris) is already pushing the cast & crew to the brink with obnoxious behavior when he reveals his plan to inject energy & excitement into the project: unlocking a real-life ancient zombie curse. In a frenetic one-shot where body parts and fluids are flying, the actors fight the undead and their director for their lives before the film comes to a shocking conclusion and the credits roll…but is that the whole story? Coupez!, aka Z (comme Z), or Final Cut, is written and directed by the Oscar-winning French filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius, director of the films OSS 117: Cairo Nest of Spies & OSS 117: Lost in Rio, The Artist, The Search, Godard Mon Amour, and The Lost Prince previously. This is based on the original film One Cut of the Dead (カメラを止めるな！), created by Shin'ichirô Ueda and Ryoichi Wada. It was supposed to premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, instead showing at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Kino Lorber will debut Final Cut in select US theaters starting on July 14th, 2023 this summer. Visit their site.