Fun Disney Trailer for Inspirational Basketball Movie 'Chang Can Dunk'

"Everybody's talking about you, dude!" Disney has revealed an official trailer for a new high school sports movie called Chang Dan Dunk, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Jing Yi Shao. The movie will be streaming on Disney+ starting in early March, which is really the ideal place for something like this to premiere." Freshman Chang is no more. Chang 2.0 is here!" Bloom Li stars as 16-year-old Asian-American Chang, who is an unpopular high schooler who loves basketball, but is always underestimated. Though his peers treat him as though he is insignificant, he becomes obsessed with learning how to slam dunk. Chang is determined to best the high school's all-star named Matt, all while hopefully winning the adoration of his romantic interest, Kristy. Also starring Ben Wang, Chase Liefeld, Eric Anthony Lopez, Nile Bullock, Zoe Renee, Mardy Ma, and Angel Oquendo as "Coach". This actually looks pretty good! Worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jing Yi Shao's Chang Can Dunk, from Disney+'s YouTube:

Chang Can Dunk follows Chang (newcomer Bloom Li), a 16-year-old, Asian American high school student in the marching band, who bets the school basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming. The bet leads the 5' 8" Chang on a quest to find the hops he needs to dunk in order to impress his crush, Kristy, and finally gain the attention and respect of his high school peers. But before he can rise up and truly throw one down, he’ll have to reexamine everything he knows about himself, his friendships and his family. Chang Can Dunk is both written and directed by the Chinese-American filmmaker Jing Yi Shao (aka Jing Shao), making his feature directorial debut after numerous shorts & music videos, plus the series "Twenties" previously. It's produced by Rishi Rajani, Negin Salmasi, Lena Waithe, and Brad Weston. Disney will release Shao's Chang Can Dunk streaming on Disney+ starting March 10th, 2023 coming soon. Anyone into this?