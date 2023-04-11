Fun 'Don't Worry Barbie' Mash-Up w/ Florence Pugh & Margot Robbie

"What do you think they're really doing out there…?" Are they real people? Do they have real lives? Only one way to find out… The latest teaser trailer for this year's Barbie movie debuted and everyone around the world went crazy for it. Some may noticed that the concept is similar to that in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling last year, about a woman living in her perfect little picturesque world without a care in the world. That is, until she decides to try and leave. Editor Nelson Carvajal decided to combine these two movies for a fun little project. "My latest mashup trailer re-imagines Greta Gerwig's Barbie in the fashion --pun intended -- of Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, in that Barbie starts to suspect the outside world isn't what she thinks it is." She's not just a toy, now is she? This seems to be the plot of both movies - have a look.

Thanks to Nelson for the tip on this one. Brief intro from Vimeo: "In my vision, Barbie realizes that, outside of the Victory Project (a.k.a. Barbieland)… she's just a toy." Directed by Greta Gerwig, the Barbie movie is opening in theaters everywhere this July; Don't Worry Darling is available to watch now. This Don't Worry Barbie mashup video was created by video essayist / writer Nelson Carvajal of "Free Cinema Now" - visit his official site for more thoughts or follow Nelson on Twitter @nelsoncarvajal or check out his Vimeo to see more of his videos. He also made the Joker + The Master mashup a few years ago, plus the Apehood mashup and Star Wars: Licorice Pizza most recently. For more info on this particular video, read his post on the site. To discover more shorts, click here. Which of these films looks better - Barbie or Don't Worry Darling?