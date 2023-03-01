Fun Full Trailer for 'Agent Elvis' Animated Series with McConaughey

"It's groovy, dontcha think?" Netflix has debuted the explosive full trailer for Agent Elvis, the animated series about Elvis as a secret agent. Right in time for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis to win awards at the Oscars?? In this series, Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves -- all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock 'n Roll. Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the voice of "Agent Elvis", with a voice cast including Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash, Tom Kenny, Don Cheadle, Priscilla Presley, Jason Mantzoukas, Asif Ali, Ed Helms, Christina Hendricks, Kieran Culkin, Fred Armisen, and many more. Robert Valley created the character designs, and Agent Elvis' wardrobe was designed by John Varvatos. With music by Tyler Bates and Timothy Williams. It was animated by the studio Titmouse in Vancouver. The style still reminds me of Archer or Clone High, but with a few different twists. This seems like a blast!! Totally ridiculous, though in an entirely entertaining way. I'm in! What about you?

Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jetpack to battle the dark forces that threaten the country – all while holding down his day job as the iconic "King of Rock and Roll". This entertaining 10 episode, Netflix adult animation series develped by Sony Pictures Animation is an irreverent action comedy featuring Matthew McConaughey as Elvis Presley and follows Elvis as he lives a double-life as a secret agent. Agent Elvis, formerly known as Agent King, was created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, and was developed by co-showrunners Mike Arnold and John Eddie. They also serve as executive producers along with Kevin Noel, Matthew McConaughey, and Priscilla Presley; with Fletcher Moules serving as co-executive producer and Seranie Manoogian as producer. Jamie Salter, Corey Salter, and Marc Rosen with Authentic Brands Group are also executive producers. Vancouver-based Titmouse served as the animation studio with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina as executive producers. Netflix will debut the Agent Elvis series streaming on Netflix starting March 17th, 2023 coming soon. Looking good?