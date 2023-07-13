Fun Teaser Trailer for Dialogue-Free Animated 'Robot Dreams' Movie

Meet Dog and Robot. A 65-sec teaser trailer has debuted for a delightful little animated film titled Robot Dreams, which first premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival a few months ago. It also recently played at the Annecy Film Festival for Animation in France. Robot Dreams is the first animation film by the award-winning director Pablo Berger (Blancanieves). A story about friendship, its importance, and its fragility. The dialogue-free animated film is based on the popular graphic novel by Sara Varon, about the adventures and misfortunes of Dog and Robot in NYC during the '80s. Dog is lonely so he orders a Robot companion, but then Robot gets stuck in the sand while at the beach one day. I wrote a glowing review of this out of Cannes, and Neon picked up the film for US release. No release date has been set yet, it's only confirmed for October in Spain. We'll keep an eye out for news, until then, enjoy this fun first look at this uplifting animated story.

Here's the first international teaser for Pablo Berger's Robot Dreams, direct from YouTube (via Catsuka):

Dog lives in Manhattan and he's tired of being alone. One day after seeing a commercial on television, he decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, until they become inseparable, to the rhythm of 80's NYC. One summer night, Dog, with great sadness, is forced to abandon Robot at the beach. Will they ever meet again? Robot Dreams is written and directed by acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Pablo Berger, also director of the films Die Torremolinos Homevideos, Blancanieves, and Abracadabra previously. Adapted from Sara Varon's graphic novel of the same name. It's produced by Ibon Cormenzana, Ángel Durández, Ignasi Estapé, Sandra Tapia, Jérôme Vidal, and Pablo Berger. This initially premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). The film opens first in Spain in October, however there's no other international release date set yet. Stay tuned for news. Who wants to watch this?