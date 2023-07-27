Fun Trailer for Coming-of-Age Comedy 'Miguel Wants To Fight' on Hulu

"The best fighters see themselves winning – so they win!" Hulu has launched an official trailer for an indie film titled Miguel Wants To Fight, a coming-of-age comedy from filmmaker Oz Rodriguez (of Vampires. vs the Bronx previously). It will be streaming on Hulu starting in the middle of August. The film is about a 17-year-old in who asks his three best friends to help him get in his first fight ever before he moves to a new city. "Haven't you ever seen a kid learn to fight?" Tyler Dean Flores (known for "Reefa") stars as Miguel, who tries to figure out how to properly get into a real fight, utilizing training and encouragement from his friends. It also co-stars Imani Lewis, Christian Vunipola, and Suraj Partha as his friends, plus Raul Castillo, Dascha Polanco, and Andrea Navedo. This looks heavily inspired by the great Scott Pilgrim vs the World (which still kicks ass) but with its own quirks and distinct jokes. Seems like good fun! I dig it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Oz Rodriguez's Miguel Wants To Fight, direct from YouTube:

Despite living in a neighborhood where fighting is stitched right into the fabric of everyday life, high school junior Miguel (Tyler Dean Flores) has never found himself in one. And, to be honest, he is perfectly fine with that. But when a combination of events turn his life upside down, Miguel and his three best friends -- the stoic David (Christian Vunipola), the rowdy Cass (Imani Lewis) and the quick-tonged Srini (Suraj Partha) -- enter into a series of hilarious misadventures as he tries to get into his first ever fight. Miguel Wants To Fight is directed by editor / comedian filmmaker Oz Rodriguez, director of the films Vampires. vs the Bronx and Brother Nature previously, also a long-time veteran director on "SNL" and of numerous "Funny or Die" shorts. The screenplay is written by Jason Concepcion and Shea Serrano. It's produced by Ryan Bennett, Molle DeBartolo, Jeremy Garelick, Mickey Liddell, Will Phelps, Pete Shilaimon, and Oz Rodriguez. Hulu will debut Miguel Wants To Fight streaming on Hulu starting August 16th, 2023.