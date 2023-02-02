Fun Trailer for Croatian Island Film 'Faraway' Starring Naomi Krauss

"This simple life of yours is good." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Faraway, a German production about a woman who escapes to a Croatian island to rediscover herself. It's the latest film from German director Vanessa Jopp, starring the Swiss actress Naomi Krauss as Zeynep. It'll be on Netflix starting March. "It's cold, winter feels eternal and many of us are yearning for a sense of happiness, and to feel the sunshine again – so why not just pack your suitcase and dare yourself to start over?" Zeynep is unhappy and her life has not turned out as she wanted… That's why she flees to a Croatian island, where her deceased mother bought a house long ago. She hopes to find peace and relaxation finally - but she hasn't reckoned with Josip, who still lives on the property. The film's cast also features Goran Bogdan, Adnan Maral, Bahar Balci, Artjom Gilz, and Davor Tomic. This looks super cheesy, especially with this cliche song choice in the trailer. But it also makes me really want to go visit and relax in Croatia, too. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ German poster) for Vanessa Jopp's Faraway, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Zeynep Altin is at the end of her rope: she's overworked and underappreciated by her husband, daughter and aging father, and to top it off, the funeral home has just put her beloved deceased mother in a man’s suit instead of her favourite dress. It’s the final straw for Zeynep, who escapes Munich for the Croatian island cottage her mother secretly bought years ago, hoping to get some peace & quiet and find herself again. If only the former owner of the cottage, a rugged islander called Josip, wasn't still living on the very same home… Faraway is directed by German filmmaker Vanessa Jopp, director of the films Forget America, Honolulu, Engel & Joe, Happy as One, Messy Christmas, The Almost Perfect Man, and The Space Between the Lines previously. The screenplay is from Jane Ainscough; based on story idea by Alex Kendall. Produced by Viola Jäger. Netflix will release Faraway streaming on Netflix starting on March 8th, 2023.