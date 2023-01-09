Fun Trailer for Emily Hagins' Horror Comedy 'Sorry About the Demon'

"The internet has a lot of great tips about how to exorcise demons!" Shudder has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror comedy called Sorry About the Demon, arriving for streaming on Shudder later this month. This originally premiered last year at FrightFest, and stopped by a few genre fests. It's the latest feature from Austin, TX based filmmaker Emily Hagins, known for her other indie films My Sucky Teen Romance, Grow Up Tony Phillips, & Coin Heist. "What's worse than getting dumped?" For Will, it's finding out that his new place is haunted. Now faced with a quarter-life crisis and a house full of spirits, Will must figure out how to make things right with his ex-girlfriend AND banish the sacrifice-seeking demon residing in his house. The film stars Jon Michael Simpson as Will, and Paige Evans as his ex, along with Jeff McQuitty, Olivia Ducayen, Dave Peniuk, and Sarah Cleveland. This looks like it has lots of wacky, light-hearted horror humor which might be just what many viewers need right now. Have fun this demon.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Emily Hagins' Sorry About the Demon, direct from YouTube:

The film follows the brokenhearted Will (Jon Michael Simpson), who after being dumped by his girlfriend Amy (Paige Evans), is suddenly offered a massive house at a very low rent. The catch is that the restless spirit haunting the place needs a human sacrifice and the prior owners must find one or else their young daughter is toast. So, Will must figure out how to make things right with his ex-girlfriend AND banish the sacrifice-seeking demon still residing in his house. Sorry About the Demon is both written and directed by American genre filmmaker Emily Hagins, director of many indie films including The Retelling, My Sucky Teen Romance, Grow Up Tony Phillips, and Coin Heist previously, plus a few other shorts. It's produced by Cameron Burns, Emily Gotto, Ben Hanks, Aaron B. Koontz, Pasha Patriki, and Ashleigh Snead. This initially premiered at FrightFest 2022 and the Other Worlds Film Festival last year. Shudder debuts Hagins' Sorry About the Demon streaming on Shudder starting January 19th, 2023 coming soon. Who wants to watch?