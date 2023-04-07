Fun Trailer for French Action Comedy Film 'Medellín' feat. Mike Tyson

"Yours is better. It has a sight." Amazon has revealed an official trailer for Medellín, a film by French actor / director Franck Gastambide. It's available for streaming on Prime Video worldwide in June, for anyone interested in it. To save his younger brother from a dangerous cartel in Medellín, Reda (played by Ramzy Bedia) has a plan that is as simple as it is completely insane: Assemble a team and plan a raid in Colombia. But this crazy adventure will spiral out of control when he decides to kidnap the cartel leader's son in order to exchange him for his brother’s life. Sounds like the kind of wacky comedy concept that Hollywood usually comes up with, but this is from France! The cast includes Anouar Toubali, Brahim Bouhlel, Raymond Cruz, and Essined Aponte, with a special appearance from Mike Tyson. You might be thinking–wait, Tyson in this? But they actually use him in just the right way to slap the guys around and add more laughs.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Franck Gastambide's Medellín, direct from YouTube:

To save his little brother from the hands of dangerous narcos of the Medellín cartel, Reda has a plan that is as simple as it is totally insane: put together a team and raid Colombia! But this crazy adventure is going to get completely out of control when he decides to kidnap the son of the cartel leader to exchange him for his brother's life. Medellín is directed by French actor / filmmaker Franck Gastambide, director of the films Porn in the Hood, Pattaya, and Taxi 5 previously, as well as the "Validé" series. The screenplay is written by Franck Gastambide and Charles Van Tieghem (Validé), from a story by Gastambide. Produced by Kowloon Film (Eric Altmayer and Nicolas Altmayer). Amazon will debut Gastambide's Medellín original film streaming on Prime Video starting on June 2nd, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested in watching?