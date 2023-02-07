Fun Trailer for Sex Heist Comedy 'The Donor Party' with Malin Akerman

"You were supposed to find me nice guys, so I could have nice babies!" Vertical Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for a sex comedy titled The Donor Party, opening this March in theaters and on VOD. This plays like a 90s Hollywood comedy like they don't make that often anymore. Recently divorced Jaclyn desperately wants to become a mom – by any means necessary. After a messy divorce, she decides to enlist the help of her best friends to help pull off the ultimate sperm heist on unsuspecting "donors" during her friend’s intimate birthday party! Who's ready for some awkward fun? The comedy stars Malin Akerman, with Rob Corddry, Erinn Hayes, Bria Henderson, Dan Ahdoot, Rizwan Manji, Ryan Hansen, and Jerry O'Connell. Yeah this looks super uncomfortable but also quite funny? Might be worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Thom Harp's The Donor Party, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

The Donor Party ollows recently single Jaclyn (Malin Åkerman), who desperately wants to become a mom — by any means necessary. After a messy divorce and countless wasted online dating experiments, she realizes she doesn’t need a husband to make her dream come true. Enlisting her best friends (Erinn Hayes & Bria Henderson), Jaclyn devises a plan to pull off the ultimate sperm heist on unsuspecting donors Tim (Jerry O'Connell), MJ (Dan Ahdoot), Mateo (Jeff Torres) and Armin (Ryan Hansen), all while celebrating an intimate birthday party for her oblivious friend, Geoff (Rob Corddry). The Donor Party is both written and directed by filmmaker Thom Harp, making his feature directorial debut after directing many shorts and a podcast series previously. Produced by Nancy Leopardi & Ross Kohn, Malin Åkerman, Rob Corddry. Vertical will debut The Donor Party in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 3rd, 2023 coming up.