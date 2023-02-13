Fun Trailer for 'The Other Fellow' Doc About Men Named James Bond

"It has been both a blessing and a curse." Yeah that's exactly what I expected. Gravitas Ventures is releasing this Australian documentary soon in the US. The film is titled The Other Fellow, it's about people who actually have the name James Bond for real. After premiering at festivals in Australia last year, it'll be out to watch on VOD later in February. "What would it be like to share your name with legendary movie spy?" An energetic exploration of male identity via the lives, personalities, and adventures of a diverse band of men, real men across the globe all sharing the same name - James Bond. This doc is "the untold story of the real James Bond[s]." Via Vancouver, Toronto, London, Denver, Guyana, Europe, the US and Baghdad, The Other Fellow paints a rich picture of the worldwide digital and cultural footprint of cinema's most famous spy. And what being in that looming shadow actually means for people when it creates an identity crisis like no other." This all seems a bit awkward, but it also sounds like fun to watch! Check out the previews below.

Here's the two official trailers (+ poster) for Matthew Bauer's doc The Other Fellow, from YouTube:

The documentary is energetic exploration of male identity via the lives, personalities, and adventures of a diverse band of men, real men across the globe all sharing the same name - James Bond. "What would it be like to have the name James Bond?" The director says: "That simple thought has taken me on a figurative and literal journey across the world over a number of years, and has uncovered a myriad fascinating, wholly divergent stories. It now feels like the perfect time and place to return down under, to my own part of the world, to premiere The Other Fellow. In the 60th anniversary year of the James Bond film series and as questions rage about the gender, race, and identity of the next movie 007, suddenly The Other Fellow holds great, fascinating resonance." The Other Fellow doc is directed by Australian filmmaker Matthew Bauer, making his feature directorial debut after a few other shorts previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 Doc Edge Film Festival last year. Gravitas debuts The Other Fellow in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 17th, 2023 coming soon. For more info, visit the film's official site. Who wants to watch this?