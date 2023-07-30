FX Doc Series 'Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni & Tupac Shakur' Trailer

"My mother taught me to analyze society, and not be quiet. If there's something on my mind – speak it!" Yes! Earlier this year, Hulu & FX released this documentary series titled Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni & Tupac Shakur streaming online. We posted the original teaser when it debuted last year, and now want to feature this main trailer as well. "Afeni had a revolutionary story, Tupac helped her tell it to the world." From award-winning director Allen Hughes comes FX's Dear Mama, a deeply personal 5-part doc series that defies the conventions of traditional storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son: Black Panther activist Afeni and famous slain rapper Tupac Shakur. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of America from a time of revolutionary fervor in the 60s right into Hip Hop culture's most ostentatious decade. Tupac was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996, only the year after releasing his track "Dear Mama", and Afeni Shakur passed away in 2016 after carrying on his legacy for all of these years. This looks like a compelling and inspiring look at the lives of both of these revolutionaries.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Allen Hughes' doc series Dear Mama, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the brief teaser trailer for Hulu's doc series Dear Mama right here for the first look again.

From award-winning director Allen Hughes comes FX's doc event Dear Mama, a deeply personal 5-part series that defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the U.S. from a time of revolutionary fervor to Hip Hop culture's most ostentatious decade. Dear Mama is a doc series created by filmmaker Allen Hughes, director on the films Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, From Hell, The Book of Eli, Broken City, and the HBO series "The Defiant Ones" previously, plus the doc American Pimp and numerous other music videos. Made by FX Networks. It's produced by Joshua Garcia, Loren Gomez, Malcolm Stewart, James Jenkins, Stef Smith, Tom Pellegrini. Executive produced by Nelson George, Allen Hughes, Lasse Järvi, Quincy Jones III, Jamal Joseph, Charles King, Peter Nelson, Adel Nur, Staci Robinson, Ted Skillman. This first premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year. FX debuted the Dear Mama doc series streaming on Hulu starting April 21st, 2023 this spring. Has anyone watched?