Gabriel Basso in White House Mystery Series 'The Night Agent' Trailer

"The more you know, the more dangerous this becomes." Netflix has unveiled the full-length official trailer for the mystery thriller series The Night Agent, available for streaming later in March, based on the book of the same name by Matthew Quirk. A low-level FBI agent, Peter Sutherland, who works in the basement of the White House, watches a phone that never rings – until the night it does, sending him into a conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office. "This is the story of the night it rings." This seems to involve an assassination plot, along with even deeper conspiracies. Meet the Night Agent this spring - starring Gabriel Basso as Sutherland. Plus Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, D.B. Woodside, Enrique Murciano, Eve Harlow, Sarah Desjardins, Fola Evans-Akingbola, & Phoenix Raei. I'm actually into this, looks like it has good twists & solid action. Seems better than most of these series usually do - check it out below.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series The Night Agent, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Netflix's The Night Agent right here, for the first look again.

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office. The Night Agent is a Netflix series created by showrunner and executive producer Shawn Ryan (The Shield, S.W.A.T.). With episodes directed by Seth Gordon (The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, Four Christmases, Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief, Baywatch) along with Guy Ferland, Ramaa Mosley, Adam Arkin, and Millicent Shelton. Writing by Corey Deshon and Seth Fisher, adapted from the book by Matthew Quirk. Executive produced by Seth Gordon, Marney Hochman, Julia Gunn, Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, Nicole Tossou, and David Beaubaire. Netflix will debut The Night Agent series streaming on Netflix starting March 23rd, 2023. Who wants to watch?