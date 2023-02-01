Game Warriors Battle Evil in Jason Trost's Sequel 'FP - 4EVZ' Trailer

"The final battle for the FP." XYZ Films has revealed an official trailer the next film in the ongoing indie sci-fi action comedy series The FP, continuing with FP - 4EVZ arriving this February. It's skipping theaters and heading to VOD directly. This is a follow-up to the other sequels FP2: Beats of Rage (2018) and FP3: Remix Revelation / Escape from Bako (2021). A legendary family of rhythm game warriors must battle their way deep into the future to save what remains of a booze fueled humanity from a horrific calamity that threatens to turn them all stone cold sober 4 EVZ. Jason Trost returns again as JTRO, with Tallay Wickham, Art Hsu, Lib Campbell, Ryan Gibson, Mike O'Gorman, and Bru Muller. This next one looks uber trippy, borrowing from Scott Pilgrim and Star Wars of course, with all the expected low budget sci-fi touches. I'm surprised one of the Trosts is still making these FP movies, but why not if someone is still watching. Enjoy.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Jason Trost's FP - 4EVZ, direct from XYZ's YouTube:

The FP series continues… A legendary family of rhythm game warriors must battle their way deep into the future to save what remains of a booze fueled humanity from a horrific calamity that threatens to turn them all stone cold sober 4 EVZ. "Without goin' knee deep into spoilers… this one goes all Indiana Jones Adventure movie style and flips what we know about the origins of the Beat-Wars all up it's head!" FP - 4EVZ is once again written and directed by American actor / writer / filmmaker Jason Trost (brother of Brandon Trost - formerly known as the "Trost Bros"), director of the films The FP, All Superheroes Must Die 1 & 2, Wet and Reckless, How to Save Us, FP2: Beats of Rage, "Corona House", and FP3: Escape from Bako previously. Produced by Elizabeth Gray, Michael Lee, Jason Trost, Tallay Wickham. Funded with Indiegogo. XYZ Films will debut FP - 4EVZ direct-to-VOD starting February 24th, 2023 coming soon. Who's down?