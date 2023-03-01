Garrett Hedlund & Victoria Justice in Wealth Thriller 'The Tutor' Trailer

"He's obsessed with me, in a total stalker sort of way." What a creepy kid! Vertical Ent. has revealed the official trailer for a thriller titled The Tutor, from director Jordan Ross. This hasn't played at any festivals of elsewhere, and will be playing in theaters at the end of March. The story follows an in-demand tutor for the East Coast elite who, after being assigned an unexpected task at a mansion, finds himself struggling with the obsessions of his student, who threatens to expose his dark secrets - which will also unravel a carefully crafted persona… This sounds like one of these thrillers with lots of twists and dark sides to it, all about the elite and wealthy and how shady they are. Garrett Hedlund stars as Ethan, joined by Victoria Justice, Jonny Weston, Kabby Borders, Michael Aaron Milligan, Ekaterina Baker, Kamran Shaikh, and Noah Schnapp. This looks like it gets super unsettling once it turns out this kid knows something and wants something from Ethan. Will the script be satisfying, or will it turn campy once it gets where it's going?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jordan Ross' The Tutor, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

An in-demand tutor for the East Coast monied elite, Ethan (Hedlund) lands a high-paying assignment to instruct a billionaire's son, named Jackson (Schnapp), at a remote New York estate. Almost immediately, Ethan realizes that his student's interest in his life borders upon obsession. As tension grows, Jackson's accusations threaten to expose Ethan’s perceived dark secrets to his girlfriend and to the authorities. As sentiment turns against Ethan, it is up to him, and only him, to unearth Jackson's accusations and prove his innocence. The Tutor is directed by producer / filmmaker Jordan Ross, director of the film Thumper previously, as well as episodes of MTV's "True Life" plus a few short films. The screenplay is written by Ryan King. Produced by Robert Ogden Barnum, Eric Binns, Bavand Karim, Christopher Kopp, and Joey Stanton. Vertical Ent. will debut The Tutor in select US theaters starting on March 24th, 2023. Anyone interested?