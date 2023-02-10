Geeky Romance Movie 'Space Oddity' Official Trailer with Kevin Bacon

"This is our spot, it's our little corner of the world, and I'm not giving it up." Samuel Goldwyn Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Space Oddity, which I don't really think is good enough to borrow this iconic title from David Bowie's song. Oh well. The film first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year and will be out at the end of March this year. A space-obsessed man gets the opportunity of a lifetime thanks to a Mars colonization program but finds his plans changed by his feelings for a woman who brings him down to Earth. In the midst of his rigorous preparation, he meets Daisy, the new girl in town who's trying to start over. Eventually Alex finds himself questioning whether it's easier to confront his past or fly away into the stars. Kyle Allen stars as Alex, with Alexandra Shipp as Daisy, and a cast including Kevin Bacon, Madeline Brewer, Carrie Preston, Christopher Jackson, Andrew Polk, Arden Myrin, and Simon Helberg. This looks cheesy and sweet and corny and adorable all in one.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kyra Sedgwick's Space Oddity, direct from SGF's YouTube:

When Alex (Kyle Allen) gives up on Earth and decides to leave it all behind for a one-way mission to Mars, an unexpected romance forces him to choose between an uncertain journey to the stars or an even more uncertain journey of the heart. Space Oddity is directed by American actress / filmmaker Kyra Sedgwick, making her feature directorial debut after a few TV movies and TV episodes ("Ray Donovan", "In the Dark", "City on a Hill") previously. The screenplay is written by Rebecca Banner. Produced by Richard Arlook, Jack Greenbaum, Mark Maxey, Mickey Schiff, Kyra Sedgwick, Matt Smith, and Valerie Stadler. This initially premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year. Goldwyn Films will debut Sedgwick's Space Oddity in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 31st, 2023 coming soon this spring. Anyone want to watch?