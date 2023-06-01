Geeky 'Shooting for IMAX' Featurette for Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Movie

"IMAX, for me, is a portal into a level of immersion you can't get from other formats." A new behind-the-scenes featurette is out for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, opening in theaters worldwide in July. This video focuses on "shooting for IMAX" and Nolan's innovative use of the large format cameras, shooting on 65mm for as much of the film as possible. They even invented 65mm B&W camera stock to use to shoot it properly in B&W! Crazy and nerdy - I love it. Oppenheimer tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb, working at the Los Alamos Laboratory on the Manhattan Project in the 1940s. The big cast features Cillian Murphy, with Emily Blunt as "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, as well as Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Jason Clarke, David Krumholtz, David Dastmalchian, and many others. This video also features DP Hoyte Van Hoytema, Nolan's right hand man, discussing his techniques and how much work they put into making sure every movie looks just perfect. Dive in below.

Here's the "Shooting For IMAX" featurette (+ IMAX poster) for Nolan's Oppenheimer, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first countdown teaser for Nolan's Oppenheimer here or the first official trailer here.

For more updates on Nolan's Oppenheimer, follow the movie on Instagram or stop by their official website.

The movie follows theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project (started in 1939 it ran from 1942 to 1946) and his contributions that led to the creation of the very first atomic bomb during World War II. Oppenheimer is directed by the acclaimed, award-winning British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, of movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher Nolan, adapted from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird & Martin Sherwin. Produced by Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan & Emma Thomas. Universal Pictures will release Nolan's Oppenheimer in theaters everywhere starting July 21st, 2023 this summer. Who's ready?