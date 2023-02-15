Gerard Butler on the Run in Afghanistan in 'Kandahar' Thriller Trailer

"Over cover is blown, we live in 15 minutes!" Open Road Films has revealed their first look teaser trailer for an action thriller arriving this summer titled Kandahar. It seems Hollywood is taking advantage of the buzz around Afghanistan and releasing movies set there (also see: The Covenant and The Lair). In this one, Gerard Butler stars as an undercover CIA operative stuck deep in hostile territory. After his covert mission is exposed, he must fight his way out alongside his Afghan translator to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies. The cast also includes Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Travis Fimmel, and Elnaaz Norouzi. This is opening in theaters in May early in the summer. This looks like another perfectly gritty action role for Butler. Are they going to try & pull off a Mad Max in the desert?

Here's the first teaser trailer for Ric Roman Waugh's Kandahar, direct from ORF's YouTube:

Tom Harris (Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all the while avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down. Kandahar is directed by American filmmaker / stuntman Ric Roman Waugh, director of the films In the Shadows, Felon, Snitch, Shot Caller, Angel Has Fallen, Greenland, and National Champions most recently. The screenplay is written by Mitchell LaFortune. Produced by Brendon Boyea, Gerard Butler, Basil Iwanyk, Scott LaStaiti, Christian Mercuri, Alan Siegel. It was filmed mostly in Saudi Arabia doubling as Afghanistan. Open Road will debut Kandahar in theaters nationwide starting on May 26th, 2023 this summer season.