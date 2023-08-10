German Kidnapping Thriller 'Dear Child' Netflix Series Official Trailer

"Control makes us safe. Rules make us safe. Safety is the most important thing in life." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for Dear Child, a thrilling new crime series from Germany. It's not true crime, per se, but it definitely has that same kind of "true crime" vibe - Dear Child is based on Romy Hausmann's bestselling novel of the same name. After having been controlled by her captor for ages, Lena finally manages to escape – this is where Dear Child begins. But is breaking free truly liberating? Escaping captivity in a basement, a young girl and her unconscious mother are found at the site of a car accident. But their new freedom offers neither salvation nor security. The cast of this six-part series includes Kim Riedle, Naila Schuberth, Sammy Schrein, Hans Löw, Haley Louise Jones, Justus von Dohnányi, Julika Jenkins, Birge Schade, Christian Beermann, Seraphina Maria Schweiger, & Jeanne Goursaud. The series looks especially unsettling - not only the kidnapping and the home (reminiscent of Brie Larson's Room), also the disturbing response from the girl once she escapes, and doesn't seem to like the outside world… Scary stuff.

Here's the two official trailers (+ poster) for Netflix's series Dear Child, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Lena lives in complete isolation in a highly secured home with the two children Hannah & Jonathan. They eat their meals, go to the toilet and to bed at precisely prescribed times. As soon as he enters the room, they line up to show their hands. They do everything he says. Until the young woman manages to escape. After a near fatal car accident, she is hospitalized, along with Hannah. Dear Child starts where traditional thrillers end: with redemption. But the true extent of this nightmare is revealed with the arrival of Lena's parents at the hospital the same night. They have been desperately searching for their missing daughter for almost 13 years… Dear Child, also known as Liebes Kind in German, is a series created by two German filmmakers: Isabel Kleefeld (director of Glory: A Tale of Mistaken Identities and many other TV movies previously) & Julian Pörksen (director of Whatever Happens Next, "Tilo Neumann und das Universum" previously). Kleefeld & Pörksen both wrote and directed the entire series. Adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name written by Romy Hausmann. It's produced by Tom Spiess and Friederich Oetker. Netflix will debut Dear Child streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on September 7th, 2023. Curious?