Get Ready for 'Fast X' with a New 'Fast and the Furious' Legacy Trailer

"The road to the end begins 2/10." The new trailer for the 10th Fast and the Furious movie, titled Fast X, drops on February 10th in just a few weeks. Leading up to that big reveal, Universal Pictures has unveiled a new "legacy trailer" for the original movie that started it all - The Fast and the Furious from 2001. With 10 days to go until the new trailer, they'll be dropping a "legacy trailer" for each of the 9 movies that come before Fast X. We'll add them below over the next 10 days before the main event. This first trailer is for the action classic starring Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster. It's just a 60 sec re-cut of the trailer from the past (can you believe its been 22 years?!) but it's cool to see anyway. I'm still amazed they've been able to keep this series going all the way to 10 movies, even as they get cheesier and more ridiculous every time, but that's why audiences keep watching. Does anyone else live their life a 1/4 mile at a time? Or is it just Dom? Whether you like it or not, another F&F is speeding into theaters soon.

Here's the new 2023 version of The Fast and the Furious - Legacy Trailer, from Universal's YouTube:

Every day Universal is releasing a new legacy trailer for the 8 other movies - we'll update & add each one.

"Live your life a 1/4 mile at a time." In Fast X, following the events of F9 (from 2021), Cipher and Dante unite in their fight against Dominic Toretto and his crew, as assisted by Tess. The Fast and the Furious franchise originally kicked off with the very first F&F in 2001. Directed by Rob Cohen, that movie landed in theaters in June of 2001, opening at #1 at the box office on its first weekend. The ongoing car action series has continued with many different sequels: 2 Fast 2 Furious in 2003 (directed by John Singleton); The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in 2006, Fast & Furious in 2009, Fast Five in 2011, and Fast & Furious 6 in 2013 all directed by Justin Lin; Furious 7in 2015 directed by James Wan; The Fate of the Furious in 2017 directed by F. Gary Gray; plus F9 in 2021 directed by Justin Lin. This upcoming Fast and the Furious 10 movie is directed by filmmaker Louis Leterrier (The Transporter 1 & 2, Unleashed, The Incredible Hulk, Now You See Me, The Takedown) featuring a screenplay by Justin Lin & Dan Mazeau. Stay tuned for more updates. Universal will send Fast X to theaters nationwide on May 19th, 2023 this summer. Who's ready?