Get Ready: Netflix's 2023 Movies Preview - Fincher & Esmail & Smigel

"Satisfy every movie mood with Netflix in 2023." It's time for a 2023 preview! Netflix has launched the "Save the Dates" trailer featuring a look at the new 2023 line-up of original films debuting on this global streaming service. We've heard of many of these before, but now they've set actual release dates for them so we know when to expect each of them. Have a look below! "Start saving the dates for your perfect movie nights in 2023. We’ve got new must-watch movies from your favorite filmmakers featuring the stars you love. Whether it’s big action blockbusters, intimate dramas, romantic comedies, sci-fi thrillers, international escapades, family adventures or eye-opening documentaries — we are delivering films for everyone!" Netflix has a new David Fincher film, The Killer, a new Sam Esmail film, Leave the World Behind, a new Zack Snyder film, Rebel Moon, and a fun Robert Smigel animated movie called Leo. These four are featured in here with a glimpse at footage, along with the rest of their 2023 selection. What are you most excited about?

Reunite with fan-favorite characters in new sequels Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston back as full-time detectives, and Extraction 2 with Chris Hemsworth bringing even more pulse-pounding action. Experience the new world of Zack Snyder's sci-fi action film Rebel Moon.

Stay on the edge of your seat in Sam Esmail's thriller Leave the World Behind starring Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba's return to Luther: The Fallen Sun, David Yates' drama The Pain Hustlers. Sit back and enjoy heartwarming, nostalgic rom-coms with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in Your Place or Mine, and Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King grappling with A Family Affair.

Jump in on the action as Jennifer Lopez transforms into a female assassin in The Mother, find out if Kevin Hart can pull off an international heist in F. Gary Gray's Lift, experience the action-packed Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and join John Boyega and Jamie Foxx for pulpy action mystery in They Cloned Tyrone. Go on a fantasy adventure with Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett and Robin Wright in Damsel, or take in the laughs with Adam Sandler as the class pet in the animated film Leo.

Mark your calendars for 2023, as Netflix reveals the release dates and footage from the movie slate for another star-studded year! And this is just a sneak-peek of the full list, with more comedy, action, drama, suspense, and romance waiting for you to enjoy. So buckle up, grab the popcorn, and save the dates.