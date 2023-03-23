Gibney's Tennis Doc 'Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker' Trailer

"That's not the end yet…" Apple has revealed the trailer for Alex Gibney's latest, a two-part series titled Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker. This doc is all about the German tennis superstar Boris Becker, covering his entire life story across two feature-length films. An inside look at the controversial life and career of the tennis great, featuring interviews with John McEnroe, Novak Djokovic, Björn Borg, and other icons. The film will explore the life of Becker, who became a tennis sensation when he won the first of his six majors at the age of just 17 and went on to have a glittering career, including 49 major career titles and an Olympic Gold. There is a massive story to telling… Part 1 - "Triumph": Winning Wimbledon at 17, Boris Becker becomes best in the world and a global superstar. But great expectations signal troubles ahead. And Part 2 - "Disaster": After ending his career in spectacular fashion, Becker continues to risk everything—leading to scandal, bankruptcy, and ultimately prison. I caught Part 1 during the Berlin Film Festival and it's fantastic - a thrilling, fascinating look at his achievements on the court. And he's absolutely an incredible athlete. But what happened after that, how did he end up throwing his life away? I'm intrigued to find out…

Trailer (+ poster) for Alex Gibney's doc Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker, from YouTube:

Triumph. Disaster. Everything in between. From the youngest ever Wimbledon champion at age 17, to a man convicted of fraud, the life of Boris Becker is anything but ordinary. Winning an epic 49 career titles including six Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal, Becker's rockstar lifestyle off the court also hit headlines as much as his victories. This two-part doc series includes personal interviews with Becker, as well as an exclusive conversation with the champion the week of his sentencing. Hear from those who knew him best, featuring sit-downs with tennis masters like John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander and Michael Stich. Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker is directed by prolific doc filmmaker Alex Gibney, director of many docs including Catching Hell, The Last Gladiators, Mea Maxima Culpa, We Steal Secrets, The Armstrong Lie, Finding Fela, Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief, Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine, Zero Days, No Stone Unturned, The Inventor, Citizen K, Crazy Not Insane, Totally Under Control, The Crime of the Century, Agents of Chaos, and The Forever Prisoner most recently. This initially premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Apple will debut the two-part Boris Becker doc streaming on Apple TV+ starting April 7th, 2023 coming up. Who wants to watch?