GKids Releases a Trailer for 'Spirited Away: Live On Stage' Screenings

"How do you know my name?" Welcome back, Chihiro! GKids has revealed an official trailer for a special event coming up in April - screenings of a taped version of the Spirited Away stage production put on in Tokyo last year. Studio Ghibli approved two stage show versions of their classics last year - Spirited Away in Tokyo, and My Neighbor Totoro in London. GKids' annual Ghibli Fest USA 2023 is back in theaters and bigger than ever – highlighting all ten of Hayao Miyazaki’s iconic animated films with Studio Ghibli, as well as the first-ever North American screenings of Spirited Away: Live On Stage, featuring two performances filmed during the production's acclaimed run in Tokyo last year. The show starred Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro in two unique shows. They'll be showing this taped version on the big screen at cinemas around the US on April 23rd & 27th - it'll probably sell out. It looks like a truly fantastic, stunning experience! Don't miss out on this special opportunity to enjoy this show with audiences in the US.

Here's the full trailer (+ poster) for GKids' Spirited Away: Live On Stage screenings, from YouTube:

Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award-winning animated feature film Spirited Away (from 2001) comes to life in this first-ever stage adaptation, full of dazzling sets, captivating musical numbers, and wondrous puppets of beloved characters. Adapted & directed by Tony Award-winner John Caird (Les Misérables), and co-adapted by Maoko Imai, two unique casts and two performances were filmed during the show's acclaimed 2022 run at Tokyo's historic Imperial Theatre, featuring actresses Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro. Spirited Away: Live On Stage is a taped version of the original stage show, which initially opened in Tokyo in early 2022 (more details here). Ghibli fans might also remember the London presentation of My Neighbour Totoro that played at the Barbican last year. These screenings of the Spirited Away show are running as part of the GKids' annual Ghibli Fest 2023 - featuring screenings of all of the Ghibli classics, running from March through the fall throughout the year. Spirited Away: Live On Stage will screen only TWICE in theaters - on April 23rd & 27th. Get tickets now - more info on the official US site.