Glorious Full Trailer for Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Starring Margot Robbie

"You can go back to your regular life… or you can know the truth about the universe." Warner Bros has revealed the full official trailer for the Barbie movie, a live-action romantic comedy landing in theaters in July. The first two teasers have been absolutely perfect. This trailer finally gives us a better look at the plot and what's going on when she decides to leave Barbie Land and enters the "real world" to realize people are kind of sexist assholes. Here's the official studio introduction to Greta Gerwig's Barbie: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken." Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken, respectively, along with this epic ensemble also featuring Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Connor Swindells, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, & Kingsley Ben-Adir. This looks brilliant, addressing the toy concept directly like The Lego Movie, providing something to think about other than having fun. I'm in.

Here's the main official trailer (+ soundtrack poster) for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie here, and the second teaser trailer here.

Barbie is an upcoming romantic comedy film based on the eponymous fashion doll line by Mattel and directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the screenplay with Noah Baumbach. It serves as the franchise's first live-action film adaptation after a number of computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming TV films before this one. This Barbie movie is directed by the Oscar-nominated American actress / filmmaker Greta Gerwig, director of the films Nights and Weekends, Lady Bird, and Little Women previously. The screenplay is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. It's produced by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, David Heyman, Ynon Kreiz, and Josey McNamara. Warner Bros will debut Gerwig's Barbie movie in theaters starting July 21st, 2023 this summer. First teaser here. How much fun does this look?!