Gnarly New Trailer for Horror Hit 'Evil Dead Rise' - In Theaters Soon

"An absolute crowd pleaser." Warner Bros has launched a "Final Review Trailer" for Evil Dead Rise, the fifth movie in the Evil Dead franchise started by horror maestro Sam Raimi. This is a follow-up to the most recent reinvention of the horror franchise, Evil Dead from 2013. The horror film follows two sisters trying to survive and save their family from demonic creatures known as Deadites. A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. It stars Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie, with Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis. The film just premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival recently, which is where all of these quotes are coming from. Damn this looks so gnarly and gross and totally messed up! I'm in. See you all at the theater on April 21st?

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth (Lily Sullivan) pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable. Evil Dead Rise is both written and directed by Irish genre filmmaker Lee Cronin, director of the film The Hole in the Ground previously, as well as numerous other short films. Produced by Rob Tapert. Executive produced by Romel Adam, Bruce Campbell, Macdara Kelleher, John Keville, and the one-and-only Sam Raimi. This premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival last month. Warner Bros will release Cronin's Evil Dead Rise in theaters everywhere on April 21st, 2023.