Gone Wild in Mexico with Sebastián Silva's 'Rotting in the Sun' Trailer

"Why don't you stay your lane?" Mubi has revealed the first official trailer for the indie comedy Rotting in the Sun, the latest film from Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Silva. This premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where Silva has been a regular in the past - in 2013 he premiered two new films at the festival: Crystal Fairy & the Magical Cactus and Magic Magic. The very meta film follows social media celebrity Jordan Firstman as he starts a search for the filmmaker Sebastian Silva who has gone missing in Mexico City. He strangely suspects that the cleaning lady in Sebastian's building may be involved in his disappearance. The festival adds: "Silva returns to Sundance playing a derisive version of himself in his latest black comedy, skewering not only the business of filmmaking, but also our modern solipsistic culture. Darkly funny, refreshingly audacious in its depiction of sex, and with pitch-perfect performances, this wildly unconventional quasi-detective story adds to the unpredictable Silva's eclectic body of work." Starring Silva, Firstman, Robert Keller, Vitter Leija, Catalina Saavedra, & Gerardo Sierra. This looks extra kooky.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sebastián Silva's Rotting in the Sun, direct from YouTube:

Original synopsis from Sundance: "Sebastián Silva is depressed. When he's not sleeping, the filmmaker is taking absurd amounts of ketamine and searching the internet for painless suicide methods. In an attempt to snap him out of it, his manager sends him on vacation to a nude gay beach. There, he almost dies trying to save social media influencer Jordan Firstman from drowning. The over-the-top Jordan wants to collaborate on a series, but Sebastián is resistant until a network shows interest. When Jordan arrives in Sebastián's Mexico City studio to get to work but can't find him anywhere, he begins to suspect that the put-upon housekeeper, Vero (Catalina Saavedra), knows more than she's letting on." Rotting in the Sun is both written and directed by Chilean artist / filmmaker Sebastián Silva, director of the films Life Kills Me, The Maid, Gatos Viejos, Crystal Fairy & the Magical Cactus, Magic Magic, Nasty Baby, Tyrel, and Fistful of Dirt previously, plus many other short films. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Mubi will debut Silva's Rotting in the Sun in select US theaters on September 8th, 2023, then streaming on Mubi starting September 15th coming soon this year. Anyone interested in watching?