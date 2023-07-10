Gorgeous New Trailer for Hand-Painted Polish Love Story 'The Peasants'

"Love comes and goes, but land stays." BreakThru Films has revealed another new teaser trailer for their highly anticipated new project called The Peasants, an entirely hand-painted by artists film from Poland directed by the filmmakers DK Welchman & Hugh Welchman. This has been in the works for years already, we previously featured a promo trailer in 2020 stating it would be done by 2022, but with the pandemic everything slowed down. A story about an early 20th Polish peasant woman who creates havoc by marrying an older rich man. The epic novel of Wladyslaw Reymont has been brought to life using the popular realist and pre-impressionist paintings from the 19th Century, with an emphasis on the Young Poland Movement and the works of such artists as Józef Chełmoński, Ferdynand Ruszczyc and Julian Fałat. It's a follow-up to their hand-painted film Loving Vincent, about Vincent Van Gogh. Every single frame is painted by someone, resulting in thousands of paintings at the end of production. They're selling many of the oil paintings used to create Loving Vincent on their official site. This looks utterly gorgeous and I hope they'll finish it up soon.

Here's the second trailer for DK Welchman & Hugh Welchman's The Peasants, direct from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the original 2020 concept trailer for The Peasants right here, for a first look again.

Based on the Nobel Prize-winning novel by Wladyslaw Reymont, The Peasants tells the tragic story of a peasant girl named Jagna forced to marry a much older, wealthy farmer Boryna, despite her love for his son Antek. With time, Jagna becomes the object of envy and hate with the villagers and she must fight to preserve her independence. Set in the Polish countryside on the cusp of the 19th and 20th Centuries, the story's dramatic turns tie into the changing seasons, hard labor in the fields, and the traditional local holidays. The Peasants is directed by Polish filmmaker DK Welchman (formerly Dorota Kobiela), director of the films The Flying Machine and Loving Vincent previously, with Hugh Welchman, also of Loving Vincent and a producer on other projects. The script is also by DK Welchman & Hugh Welchman; based on novel "Chlopi" by Wladyslaw Stanislaw Reymont. There's no release dates set yet, now expected to arrive in 2024 after taking more time to finish. Stay tuned for updates. Visit the Loving Vincent site. Still interested?