Haley Lu Richardson & Ben Hardy in Sweet 'Love At First Sight' Trailer

"Love is a lot of work." "It makes no sense." "It's not supposed to…" Netflix has revealed the official trailer for Love At First Sight, a sweet new romantic comedy offering from Netflix, arriving online to watch in September. Love At First Sight is a charming romantic comedy from the producers of the To All The Boys franchise based on the wildly popular novel, "The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight", by Jennifer E Smith. Hadley and Oliver begin to fall for each other on their flight from New York City to London. The probability of ever finding each other again seems impossible, but love – and London – may have a way of defying the odds. The romcom stars Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy as the two lovers, Hadley and Oliver, with Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Dexter Fletcher, and Sally Phillips. The film is a reminder that timing is everything and true love can be found in the most unexpected places. This looks cheesy in all the right ways, formulaic because that's what Netflix orders. I just hope these two have some real chemistry.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Vanessa Caswill's Love at First Sight, from Netflix's YouTube:

100,000 daily flights around the world. 6 million travelers. One connection. After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated, and finding each other again in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates? Love at First Sight is directed by English filmmaker Vanessa Caswill, making her first feature film after many short films and directing TV episodes of "Thirteen", Little Women", and "Gold Digger" previously. The screenplay is written by Katie Lovejoy (of To All the Boys: Always and Forever); based on the novel "The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight" by Jennifer E. Smith. It's produced by Matt Kaplan; co-produced by Aubrey Bendix. Netflix debuts Caswill's Love at First Sight streaming on Netflix starting September 15th, 2023 this fall.