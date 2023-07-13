Halston Sage & Christian Navarro in L.A. Sex Comedy 'The List' Trailer

"That's so shallow. I love this for you." Universal has revealed an official trailer for a direct-to-VOD sex comedy called The List, which looks as cheesy and cliche as you might expect from that title. It's written by two men, because of course it is, though it's directed by Melissa Miller Costanzo. After her fiance sleeps with a celebrity on his "free pass" list, Abby, with nothing but five names and the fantasies shared by millions, sets out for Los Angeles to sleep with someone from hers. Just as she starts to get close to living the ultimate dream in La La Land, things become complicated when Abby meets Jake, a waiter with big dreams of his own, who offers a fresh perspective. Starring Halston Sage as Abby, Christian Navarro, Lucy DeVito, Clark Backo, and Chrissie Fit, plus the hot guys: Rich Morrow as Mac West, Gregg Sulkin as Cooper, Will Peltz as Avon. This seems as awkwardly misguided as Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings. Oh well.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Melissa Miller Costanzo's The List, direct from YouTube:

Abby (Sage) is about to get married and everything is perfect. Until she finds out her fiancé slept with a celebrity from his "free pass" list. To get her mind off things, Abby and her best friend Chloe come up with a crazy idea – Abby should pursue a celebrity from her own list, which includes tough guy action movie star Mac West, Sexiest Man Alive Cooper Grant, and Grammy award-winning rapper Avon. In LA, their friend Sam, a Hollywood talent agent and Chloe’s ex, calls in all her favors to help Abby get into the same room as her celebrity crushes. But getting their attention will be up to Abby. Just as she starts to get close to living the ultimate dream in La La Land, things become complicated when Abby meets Jake (Navarro), a waiter with big dreams of his own, who gives her a fresh perspective. The List is directed by American producer / filmmaker Melissa Miller Costanzo (formerly Melissa B. Miller), also director of the films The Busker and All These Small Moments previously. The screenplay is written by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo. Universal will debut The List direct-to-VOD starting August 22nd, 2023 this summer. Anyone into this?