Hang Out with Best Friends 'Frog and Toad' in Animated Series Trailer

"I'm glad you got me out of bed to enjoy this day with you." Apple has revealed an official trailer for a new animated series titled Frog and Toad, an adaptation of the adored book series of the same name about a frog and toad. The two go on all kinds of fun adventures. "From writing letters to going swimming, telling stories to finding lost buttons, Frog and Toad are always there for each other—just as best friends should be." A series about true friendship. This animated offering for streaming on Apple TV+ has an impressive cast: Nat Faxon as Frog, Kevin Michael Richardson as Toad, Ron Funches as Racoon, Margaret Cho as Turtle, Yvette Nicole Brown as Rabbit, Fortune Feimster, Cole Escola, Aparna Nancherla, John Hodgman, Stephen Tobolowsky, Tom Kenny, Selene Luna, Betsy Sodaro, and Rob Hoegee (the showrunner is also voicing Mole). This looks super chill and wholesome, a feel-good series for anyone - doesn't matter how old or young you are. I probably shouldn't say it, but this seems the perfect stoner show.

Here's the first official trailer for Apple TV+'s series Frog and Toad, direct from Apple's YouTube:

Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common … but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different. Since our differences are what makes us special, Frog and Toad celebrate what makes them unique! Frog and Toad is an animated series created and showrun by Rob Hoegee (a story editor / writer on "Teen Titans", "Generator Rex", "Niko and the Sword of Light", "Thunderbirds Are Go"). With writing by Ken Pontac and Patrick Rieger. Adapted from the beloved book series of the same name created & illustrated by Arnold Lobel. With episodes directed by Sarah Johnson (of "Onyx Monster Mysteries", "Little Ellen"). Executive produced by Rob Hoegee, Adrianne Lobel, Adam Lobel, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina. Apple will debut the Frog and Toad series streaming on Apple TV+ starting on April 28th, 2023 this spring. Want to watch?