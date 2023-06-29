Harris Dickinson in Excellent Fatherhood Indie Film 'Scrapper' Trailer

"Didn't think I needed you… And I don't need you to replace mum." Picturehouse in the UK has revealed an official trailer for an acclaimed indie film titled Scrapper, marking the feature directorial debut of British filmmaker Charlotte Regan. This first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Istanbul, Beijing, Seattle, and Sydney Film Festivals. A joyful comedy bubbling with hope, Scrapper stars Harris Dickinson (from Triangle of Sadness) and Lola Campbell. Georgie, a dreamy 12-year-old girl, lives happily alone in her London flat, filling it with magic. Suddenly, her estranged father Jason turns up and forces her to confront reality. It's a remarkably subversive film showing - what if a father can heal and get better and become everything he is supposed to be. Not the other way around, as usually depicted in films nowadays. It's really wonderful and I hope everyone will give it a look whenever it opens in the US later this year. For now, enjoy this UK trailer for a first look - both Dickinson & Campbell are superb.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ UK quad poster) for Charlotte Regan's Scrapper, direct from YouTube:

It's said that it takes a village to raise a child but 12-year-old Georgie (Lola Campbell) has other ideas. Living alone since her beloved mum died, Georgie fills the flat they shared with her own special magic. But when her absent father Jason (Harris Dickinson) turns up out of the blue, she's forced to confront reality. A dreamy, witty and unmissable tale of family and fresh starts, Scrapper is a film that believes life's not so much about chasing rainbows but snatching fistfuls in both hands. Scrapper is both written and directed by British filmmaker Charlotte Regan, making her feature directorial debut after many other short films and some TV projects previously. It's produced by Theo Barrowclough. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Picturehouse will debut Regan's Scrapper in UK cinemas starting on August 25th, 2023. No US release date has been set - stay tuned. For more, visit the film's official site.