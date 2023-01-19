Haunted House Horror Thriller from India - 'The Underbug' Full Trailer

"You think you're safe?" Oooh this is creepy! An eerie festival promo trailer has debuted for an indie horror film from India called The Underbug, the latest film from director Shujaat Saudagar. It's premiering later this week at the 2023 Slamdance Film Festival, hence why this trailer is available. As India is ravaged by sectarian violence on the eve of its Independence Day, two rioters take refuge in an abandoned house. An eerie presence in the house, however, haunts the men to the edge of sanity. There is some kind of strange snail in this with black tentacles sticking out of it, the rest of it just seems scary and unsettling in the best of ways. The Underbug stars Ali Fazal, Hussain Dalal, & Areenah Fatima. This looks like an extra freaky low budget haunted house horror film, with the poster offering a big hint as to what's going on. Have a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Shujaat Saudagar's The Underbug, direct from YouTube:

Via Slamdance: "As India is ravaged by sectarian violence on the eve of its Independence Day, two rioters take refuge in an abandoned house. An eerie presence in the house, however, haunts the men to the edge of sanity." The Underbug is directed by Indian filmmaker Shujaat Saudagar, director of the films Bali and Rock on 2 previously, plus a producer on Love at First Sight and Jaadugar. The screenplay is co-written by Shujaat Saudagar, Abbas Dalal (Jalsa, Baaghi 2), and Hussain Dalal. Produced by Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar, and Aman Mann. This is premiering at the 2023 Slamdance Film Festival this month in Utah. It's still seeking US distribution - stay tuned for more updates on a release. First impression? How does it look?