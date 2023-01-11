Haunted Nuns Go After Jena Malone in Horror 'Consecration' Trailer

"What is it that you think you know?" IFC Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie supernatural horror film titled Consecration, the latest from British genre filmmaker Chris Smith. This will be debuting in February in theaters, and on VOD in March if anyone is looking for a good scare. After the alleged suicide of her priest brother, Grace travels to the remote Scottish convent where he fell to his death. Distrusting the Church's account, she uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about herself. Jena Malone stars as Grace in this chilling Nun thriller. There's some freaky shots of the nuns looking sinister and suspicious, don't even want to go to this convent please. The film's cast includes Danny Huston, Janet Suzman, and Ian Pirie. This definitely does look creepy and disquieting, tons of disturbing scenes in here. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Smith's Consecration, direct from YouTube:

After the suspicious death of her brother, who was a priest, Grace (Jena Malone) travels up to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened. Once there, she uncovers murder, sacrilege, and a disturbing truth about her own past. Consecration is directed by British genre filmmaker Chris Smith (aka Christopher Smith), director of the movies Creep, Severance, Triangle, Black Death, Get Santa, Detour, and The Banishing previously. The screenplay is written by Laurie Cook and Christopher Smith. Produced by Laurie Cook, Casey Herbert, Xavier Marchand, and Jason Newmark. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. IFC Films will debut Chris Smith's Consecration in select US theaters on February 10th, 2023 this winter, then on VOD starting March 3rd. So does that look scary?