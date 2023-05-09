HBO Doc 'Being Mary Tyler Moore' Trailer About the Actress & Activist

"You were kinda locked up – the image on the screen never matched the real Mary." HBO has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled Being Mary Tyler Moore, directed by the cinematographer James Adolphus. This premiered at SXSW 2023, and also stopped by the San Francisco, Sarasota, Atlanta, and Cleveland Film Festivals. It is an examination of Mary's vanguard career – who, as an actor, performer, and advocate, revolutionized the portrayal of women in media, redefined their roles in show business, and inspired generations to dream big and make it on their own. Produced by Lena Waithe, among others. Mary Tyler Moore is best known for her roles on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" (1961–1966) and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show' (1970–1977), winning multiple Emmys and Golden Globes over the years. She passed away in 2017 at the age of 80. Reviews state this doc is "most interesting when it truly lets Moore be complicated." This does look like a compelling and uplifting portrait of an empowering woman with many different facets.

Official trailer (+ poster) for James Adolphus' doc Being Mary Tyler Moore, from HBO's YouTube:

From SXSW: "With unprecedented access to the Mary Tyler Moore Estate, friends, family, and colleagues, Being Mary Tyler Moore constructs an intimate mosaic of Mary's sixty-year career in show business. The film reveals a complex icon, full of compassion, empathy, and inspirational abilities, despite battling her own demons. At the same time, she tried to keep the pain of a tragic spate of unexpected personal losses from the public. To understand Mary Tyler Moore's life and impact, the documentary film weaves Mary's narrative with an examination of the importance of her on-screen roles, her non-traditional influence as a powerful executive, her humanitarianism, and the indelible mark she left on feminism." Being Mary Tyler Moore is directed by Emmy Award-winning producer / cinematographer / filmmaker James Adolphus, director on the series "Dating Around" & "Soul of a Nation", and co-director of Little White Lie previously. It's produced by James Adolphus, Debra Martin Chase, Andrew Coles, Laura Gardner, Norman Lear, Rishi Rajani, Ben Selkow, Lena Waithe. This initially premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. HBO will debut the documentary streaming on Max starting on May 26th, 2023 coming soon. Look good?