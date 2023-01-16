HBO's Fresh Preview for The Weeks Ahead on 'The Last of Us' Series

"We're trying to keep you alive. You're not immune from being ripped apart." HBO premiered their brand new series post-apocalyptic survival series The Last of Us this past weekend. The very first episode is now available to watch via streaming, with more episodes arriving every week. So far so good? How many of you have already started watching? The series will continue and HBO has revealed another preview hinting at "the weeks ahead" and showing more footage of what's to come. Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across post-pandemic America. Based on the popular video game series, this stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Elli, with Gabriel Luna, Nick Offerman, Merle Dandridge, Murray Bartlett, Jeffrey Pierce, Melanie Lynskey, and Anna Torv. The original game composer Gustavo Santaolalla is scoring, and Chernobyl's Craig Mazin directed the pilot. This looks like it's getting scarier! Ready for more?

Here's the newest "The Weeks Ahead" trailer for HBO Max's series The Last of Us, direct from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the teaser trailer for HBO's The Last of Us series here, as well as the official trailer.

The series will follow a smuggler tasked with escorting the teenage Ellie across a post-apocalyptic United States. Pedro Pascal stars Joel, a hardened survivor who is tormented by the trauma of his past. Joel is tasked with smuggling a young girl out of a quarantine zone, and eventually across the United States. Based on the 2013 video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog. The Last of Us is a series developed by Craig Mazin (writer of "Chernobyl", The Huntsman: Winter's War, Superhero Movie) and Neil Druckmann (head of narrative on The Last of Us and Uncharted video games), who also executive produce and wrote the screenplay. With episodes directed by Jeremy Webb, Ali Abbasi, Kantemir Balagov, Neil Druckmann, Peter Hoar, Liza Johnson, Jasmila Zbanic. Also executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan. Filmed in Alberta, Canada. HBO will debut The Last of Us series streaming on HBO Max starting January 15th, 2023. It's streaming now. Who's watching this?